President Trump's HUD Secretary Ben Carson in Fort Worth
A 100-year-old oak tree fell in the front yard of Laurie Allen's house on Medford Court in Fort Worth Wednesday. Severe thunderstorms blew through downtown Fort Worth early Wednesday, and tornado warning sirens could be heard as the skyline was bright with lightning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Haltom City is seeing the high cost of pinching... (Jul '07)
|Mar 26
|Non of your busin...
|4
|Charles Taze Russell - 33rd Degree Freemason fo... (May '12)
|Mar 26
|KillahBanshee
|7
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|Mar 24
|Steph
|30
|Kids Obstacle Challenge is Making a Muddy Splas...
|Mar 23
|KidsObstacleChall...
|1
|Texas 'affluenza' teen's lawyers seek his relea...
|Mar 22
|JAMESEY
|1
|New satellite helps track wildfires in Texas, O...
|Mar 21
|NewPhartss
|1
|Retrofest
|Mar 19
|Magdiel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC