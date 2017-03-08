Police Track Stolen Guitar from Fort Worth to Ireland
Daniel Massey, left, poses with a Fort Worth police dective and the 1943 vintage guitar that was stolen from his house, only to end up being sold to a man in Ireland. A Fort Worth man said it "felt beautiful" to be reunited with his stolen 1943 vintage guitar after police tracked it 4,479 miles away all the way to Ireland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas woman who got prison for voter fraud out ...
|Mar 4
|Jim
|1
|Dollar General
|Mar 3
|Booty liqr
|1
|Cory Anderson
|Mar 3
|Heather
|1
|Review: Bonfire Capital Group LLC (Aug '13)
|Mar 2
|eve
|21
|2 Black Males Wanted In Quik Sak Robbery
|Feb 28
|Tony Ducks Corallo
|3
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Feb 26
|DR James
|5
|Get rid of the "diet" confusion once and for all!
|Feb 25
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC