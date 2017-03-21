Police respond to report of shot fired

Hosted by Major League Gaming, the Call of Duty World League tournament featured competitors from North America, Europe and parts of the Pacific at the Fort Worth Convention Center this weekend. Sixteen teams competed in championship play, and up to 160 went head to head in open bracket with a $200,000 prize pool on the line.

