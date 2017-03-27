Pilots: American Airlines leaving passengers behind to meet departure goals
Fort Worth, Texas-based American Airlines is leaving tens of thousands of standby passengers at the gate to make sure its flights take off on time, according to figures from the Allied Pilots Association.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Haltom City is seeing the high cost of pinching... (Jul '07)
|Sun
|Non of your busin...
|4
|Charles Taze Russell - 33rd Degree Freemason fo... (May '12)
|Sun
|KillahBanshee
|7
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|Mar 24
|Steph
|30
|Kids Obstacle Challenge is Making a Muddy Splas...
|Mar 23
|KidsObstacleChall...
|1
|Texas 'affluenza' teen's lawyers seek his relea...
|Mar 22
|JAMESEY
|1
|New satellite helps track wildfires in Texas, O...
|Mar 21
|NewPhartss
|1
|Retrofest
|Mar 19
|Magdiel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC