Photog Portrait: Ron Ross Took His Most Prized Picture at a Secret Rolling Stones Show in Fort Worth
The photo of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones, taken in '78 at Will Rodgers Auditorium by Ron Ross. Hit Records proprietor Ron Ross is fond of repeating one phrase as he leads customers through his store: "Most of this stuff you can't find at Wal-Mart."
