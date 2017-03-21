Parents of murder victim want killer spared from execution
This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows death row inmate Paul Storey. The parents of a North Texas man shot to death by Storey during a robbery in 2006 believe his execution set for April 12 should be called off and the death row prisoner be locked up for life with no possibility of parole.
