One case dismissed, new arrest made in killing of Fort Worth teen
A new arrest has been made in the killing of a teen in east Fort Worth in October, while another suspect's charge in the case has been dismissed, according to police and court records. Naficy Vondrake Baker, 24, faces a capital murder charge in the broad daylight robbery and fatal shooting of Chaz Gilley, 18. Baker was arrested by fugitive officers Wednesday, said officer Daniel Segura, police spokesman.
