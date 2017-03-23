One case dismissed, new arrest made i...

One case dismissed, new arrest made in killing of Fort Worth teen

Read more: Star-Telegram.com

A new arrest has been made in the killing of a teen in east Fort Worth in October, while another suspect's charge in the case has been dismissed, according to police and court records. Naficy Vondrake Baker, 24, faces a capital murder charge in the broad daylight robbery and fatal shooting of Chaz Gilley, 18. Baker was arrested by fugitive officers Wednesday, said officer Daniel Segura, police spokesman.

Fort Worth, TX

