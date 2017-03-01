No indictment for Fort Worth man charged with sexual assault

A grand jury declines to pursue a charge of sexual assault made by a woman who told police she was attacked at a restaurant in the 1100 block of Southlake Boulevard. Video footage showed individuals enter the restroom of Gloria's Latin Cuisine in the 1100 block of Southlake Boulevard at the time the assult supposedly occured who gave no indication that an assault had occurred, an attorney said.

