No indictment for Fort Worth man charged with sexual assault
A grand jury declines to pursue a charge of sexual assault made by a woman who told police she was attacked at a restaurant in the 1100 block of Southlake Boulevard. Video footage showed individuals enter the restroom of Gloria's Latin Cuisine in the 1100 block of Southlake Boulevard at the time the assult supposedly occured who gave no indication that an assault had occurred, an attorney said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2 Black Males Wanted In Quik Sak Robbery
|Tue
|Tony Ducks Corallo
|3
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Feb 26
|DR James
|5
|Get rid of the "diet" confusion once and for all!
|Feb 25
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Review: Folse Land Services LLC (Apr '15)
|Feb 21
|Larry
|3
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|Feb 20
|Dallasvictim
|28
|The Memories of Police officer Henry Paul Mailloux (Oct '08)
|Feb 19
|Dez
|25
|Charity Workout and Fund Raiser- YOU CAN MAKE A...
|Feb 15
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC