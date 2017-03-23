Next school year, Fort Worth students begin classes on Aug. 21
Students will start classes on Aug. 21, a day earlier than classes began this school year. The Fort Worth school district started classes this academic year on Aug. 22, 2016, which was also the fourth Monday of August.
