New satellite helps track wildfires in Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas
In this March 7, 2017, file photo, David Crockett rides the scorched prairie of Franklin Ranch searching for injured cattle after wildfires raced across Gray County, Texas driven by 50 mph winds. When wildfires scorched more than 1 million acres in early March cross parts of the Texas Panhandle, Oklahoma and Kansas, weather forecasters used a new weather satellite to see the infernos developing, almost in real-time.
