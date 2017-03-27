Motorist accused of attacking driver ...

Motorist accused of attacking driver with license plate after Loop 820 accident

Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Police are searching for a motorist accused of attacking another driver with a license plate after an accident March 15. Two motorists were initially involved in the accident, which happened about 5 p.m. in the 2900 block of Northeast Loop 820 , near Interstate 35, according to a police report. When one of the drivers tried to exchange insurance information, he was "suddenly assaulted" by the other, a police news release said.

Fort Worth, TX

