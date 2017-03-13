More than 150 animals seized at Freestone County puppy mill
Dozens of animals seized at a puppy mill last week were on the road to recovery Wednesday, an official with the Humane Society of North Texas said. Authorities estimated 178 animals, including 132 dogs, were seized from the puppy mill near Buffalo, about 130 miles southeast of Fort Worth.
