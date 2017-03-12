Moldy burger from Dairy Queen in Fort Worth sent a man to the hospital, suit says

A Tarrant County man says his Belt-Buster burger from Dairy Queen busted his wallet instead by landing him in the hospital, where he reportedly accrued about $20,000 in charges. Ralph Bryan is suing the Dairy Queen at 6700 Bridge Street in Fort Worth for allegedly selling him a moldy burger that gave him food poisoning so severe that he had to go to an emergency room.

