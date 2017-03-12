Moldy burger from Dairy Queen in Fort...

Moldy burger from Dairy Queen in Fort Worth sent a man to the hospital, suit says

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

A Tarrant County man says his Belt-Buster burger from Dairy Queen busted his wallet instead by landing him in the hospital, where he reportedly accrued about $20,000 in charges. Ralph Bryan is suing the Dairy Queen at 6700 Bridge Street in Fort Worth for allegedly selling him a moldy burger that gave him food poisoning so severe that he had to go to an emergency room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10) 19 hr Cynthia 287
Bartholomew Jude Daley - PAVE & SAVE ASPHALT -... 19 hr Azle_Resident 6
News Burglary suspect catches some zzza s in Weather... Mar 10 music lover 1
Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion Mar 10 Benny Martinez 11
News Texas woman who got prison for voter fraud out ... Mar 4 Jim 1
Cory Anderson Mar 3 Heather 1
Review: Bonfire Capital Group LLC (Aug '13) Mar 2 eve 21
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Iraq
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,484 • Total comments across all topics: 279,515,284

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC