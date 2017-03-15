Missing 2-year-old dies after being f...

Missing 2-year-old dies after being found in Fort Worth pond, police say

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

A missing 2-year-old died late Tuesday night after being found in a pond near the apartment where he lived in Fort Worth, police said. Officers who responded to the 4500 block of Brentwood Stair Road, near Interstate 30 and Oakland Boulevard, about 9:45 p.m. were given details about Christopher, who'd gone missing, Fort Worth police spokesman Jimmy Pollozani said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10) 10 hr LEEHAA 288
Review: Bob Leonard Law Group, PLLC Tue Lisa Carol 1
G.E.Forth Worth Locomotive plant lays off Tue Union Member 1
gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16) Tue fightforlife11 29
accused child sex offender moves to Ft Worth (Mar '11) Tue Who Are You 53
News Burglary suspect catches some zzza s in Weather... Mar 10 music lover 1
Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion Mar 10 Benny Martinez 11
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,819 • Total comments across all topics: 279,578,957

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC