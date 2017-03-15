Missing 2-year-old dies after being found in Fort Worth pond, police say

A missing 2-year-old died late Tuesday night after being found in a pond near the apartment where he lived in Fort Worth, police said. Officers who responded to the 4500 block of Brentwood Stair Road, near Interstate 30 and Oakland Boulevard, about 9:45 p.m. were given details about Christopher, who'd gone missing, Fort Worth police spokesman Jimmy Pollozani said.

