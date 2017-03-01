Memorial service for Euless Officer David Hofer
Shaun King, New York Daily News columnist and Black Lives Matter activist, spoke at Como Missionary Baptist Church before his appearance at TCU Video interviews of officer William Martin by internal affairs was released Tuesday by the city of Fort Worth. The interviews provide a little more insight into the Dec. 21 incident that continues be in the news.
|Review: Bonfire Capital Group LLC (Aug '13)
|3 hr
|eve
|21
|2 Black Males Wanted In Quik Sak Robbery
|Feb 28
|Tony Ducks Corallo
|3
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Feb 26
|DR James
|5
|Get rid of the "diet" confusion once and for all!
|Feb 25
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Review: Folse Land Services LLC (Apr '15)
|Feb 21
|Larry
|3
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|Feb 20
|Dallasvictim
|28
|The Memories of Police officer Henry Paul Mailloux (Oct '08)
|Feb 19
|Dez
|25
