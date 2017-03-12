Man who gave tellers threatening note...

Man who gave tellers threatening notes convicted in 4 bank robberies in Fort Worth, Grand Prairie

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

A 57-year-old Fort Worth man was convicted in four bank robberies in Grand Prairie and Fort Worth, officials announced Friday. After a five-day trial, a federal jury convicted Waymon Scott McLaughlin of robbing two First Convenience Banks in Fort Worth - one of which he hit twice - and one Woodforest Bank in Grand Prairie, U.S. Attorney John R. Parker said in a prepared statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10) 23 hr Cynthia 287
Bartholomew Jude Daley - PAVE & SAVE ASPHALT -... 23 hr Azle_Resident 6
News Burglary suspect catches some zzza s in Weather... Mar 10 music lover 1
Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion Mar 10 Benny Martinez 11
News Texas woman who got prison for voter fraud out ... Mar 4 Jim 1
Cory Anderson Mar 3 Heather 1
Review: Bonfire Capital Group LLC (Aug '13) Mar 2 eve 21
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,987 • Total comments across all topics: 279,519,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC