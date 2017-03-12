Man who gave tellers threatening notes convicted in 4 bank robberies in Fort Worth, Grand Prairie
A 57-year-old Fort Worth man was convicted in four bank robberies in Grand Prairie and Fort Worth, officials announced Friday. After a five-day trial, a federal jury convicted Waymon Scott McLaughlin of robbing two First Convenience Banks in Fort Worth - one of which he hit twice - and one Woodforest Bank in Grand Prairie, U.S. Attorney John R. Parker said in a prepared statement.
