Major accident shuts down Interstate 20 in Benbrook
An accident on Interstate 20 in Benbrook near Bryant Irvin Road shut down the highway in both directions Friday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. All lanes closed east and westbound I-20 in #FortWorth between Bellaire Dr. S. and Winscott Rd due to accident.
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bartholomew Jude Daley - PAVE & SAVE ASPHALT -...
|Fri
|Azle_Resident
|5
|Burglary suspect catches some zzza s in Weather...
|Fri
|music lover
|1
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion
|Fri
|Benny Martinez
|11
|Texas woman who got prison for voter fraud out ...
|Mar 4
|Jim
|1
|Dollar General
|Mar 3
|Booty liqr
|1
|Cory Anderson
|Mar 3
|Heather
|1
|Review: Bonfire Capital Group LLC (Aug '13)
|Mar 2
|eve
|21
