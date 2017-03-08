Major accident shuts down Interstate ...

Major accident shuts down Interstate 20 in Benbrook

An accident on Interstate 20 in Benbrook near Bryant Irvin Road shut down the highway in both directions Friday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. All lanes closed east and westbound I-20 in #FortWorth between Bellaire Dr. S. and Winscott Rd due to accident.

