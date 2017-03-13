Mac Smith Attorney, LLC, merges with ...

Mac Smith Attorney, LLC, merges with Harris, Finley & Bogle, P.C.

Weatherford Attorney Mac Smith announces the merger of his law office with one of the top law firms in Fort Worth--Harris, Finley & Bogle, P.C. . In 1977, Charles Harris and Dee Finley started a law practice in Fort Worth that has grown over the years to include 34 attorneys with significant expertise practicing in a wide variety of legal matters.

