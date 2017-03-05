Joint Strike Fighter jets grounded over lightning concerns
Two Joint Strike Fighter planes, worth more than $100 million each, have been forced to stay an extra day at the Avalon Air Show west of Melbourne because there could be lightning near their next destination. But the aircraft will require modifications before they can fly in lightning - a process that will be completed on Australia's fleet of F-35s before delivery next year.
