How to get incentives to help pay for solar panels or insulation

Incentive programs to help area homeowners pay for everything from solar panels and smart thermostats to caulking leaky windows or adding attic insulation are on again this spring. This time, some electricity providers also are offering financial incentives on energy efficiency upgrades, including solar panels and Nest smart thermostats.

