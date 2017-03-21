Hit-and-run seriously injures Fort Worth high school student before UIL theater competition
As his theater team heads to competition, a high school student remains seriously injured after a hit-and-run in far north Fort Worth Sunday night. Aaron Lancaster, 16, was walking home after theater practice at Timber Creek High School when he was struck near the corner of Alta Vista Road and Funnel Street, KTVT-TV reports .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New satellite helps track wildfires in Texas, O...
|12 hr
|NewPhartss
|1
|Retrofest
|Sun
|Magdiel
|1
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Mar 15
|LEEHAA
|288
|Review: Bob Leonard Law Group, PLLC
|Mar 14
|Lisa Carol
|1
|G.E.Forth Worth Locomotive plant lays off
|Mar 14
|Union Member
|1
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|Mar 14
|Anonymous
|29
|accused child sex offender moves to Ft Worth (Mar '11)
|Mar 14
|Who Are You
|53
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC