Hit-and-run seriously injures Fort Worth high school student before UIL theater competition

3 hrs ago

As his theater team heads to competition, a high school student remains seriously injured after a hit-and-run in far north Fort Worth Sunday night. Aaron Lancaster, 16, was walking home after theater practice at Timber Creek High School when he was struck near the corner of Alta Vista Road and Funnel Street, KTVT-TV reports .

