He borrowed a computer from a family friend and found nude photos of his little sister

A 65-year-old Fort Worth man has been charged with possessing child porn and sexual abuse of two children after lending his computer to a young family friend, who discovered nude photographs of his 10-year-old sister on it. Garza was arrested March 3 for possession of child pornography and was later charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child for his alleged molestation of the 10-year-old girl.

