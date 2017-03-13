Hats off to the breakfast taco in Texas?
"During the session, this is the breakfast of champions," explained state Rep. Stephanie Klick, R-Fort Worth, who is asking colleagues to give the breakfast taco the recognition it deserves. "Every place you go for meetings, there's breakfast tacos at every single one."
