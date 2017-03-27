Grand jury indicts man accused of burying Zuzu Verka s body
A second person has been indicted in the death of Zuzu Verk, the college student from Fort Worth whose remains were found buried in a shallow grave in far west Texas in February. Christopher Estrada, 28, was charged with two counts of tampering with evidence, according to the indictment, which accused him of burying Verk's body in October.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man questioned in Fort Worth home invasion is s...
|Thu
|John Wiley Price
|1
|Haltom City is seeing the high cost of pinching... (Jul '07)
|Mar 26
|Non of your busin...
|4
|Charles Taze Russell - 33rd Degree Freemason fo... (May '12)
|Mar 26
|KillahBanshee
|7
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|Mar 24
|Steph
|30
|Kids Obstacle Challenge is Making a Muddy Splas...
|Mar 23
|KidsObstacleChall...
|1
|Texas 'affluenza' teen's lawyers seek his relea...
|Mar 22
|JAMESEY
|1
|New satellite helps track wildfires in Texas, O...
|Mar 21
|NewPhartss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC