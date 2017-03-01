Giordano, Wegman, Walsh and Associates | Fort Worth
Giordano, Wegman, Walsh and Associates, an exclusive affiliate of Christie's International Real Estate, is proud to present the magnificent home at 3813 Hamilton Avenue, located in the historic Monticello Neighborhood. The traditional 4,909 square-foot home offers a triumph of bold yet eclectic decoration, a delightful mix of formal and informal spaces all with natural light and spectacular views, including an airy living room, a formal dining room, and a paneled second living/study.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas woman who got prison for voter fraud out ...
|Sat
|Jim
|1
|Dollar General
|Fri
|Booty liqr
|1
|Cory Anderson
|Fri
|Heather
|1
|Review: Bonfire Capital Group LLC (Aug '13)
|Mar 2
|eve
|21
|2 Black Males Wanted In Quik Sak Robbery
|Feb 28
|Tony Ducks Corallo
|3
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Feb 26
|DR James
|5
|Get rid of the "diet" confusion once and for all!
|Feb 25
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC