Fort Worth transgender teen alleges teacher's aide confronted her over her choice of restroom
A Fort Worth transgender student has filed a complaint alleging a teacher's aide criticized her decision to use a women's restroom Wednesday at Tarrant County College. Ishy Valdez, 16, and her mother say the teacher's aide was out of line when she confronted Valdez for using the women's room at the campus where she takes college prep classes, according to KDFW-TV .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas woman who got prison for voter fraud out ...
|15 hr
|Jim
|1
|Dollar General
|Fri
|Booty liqr
|1
|Cory Anderson
|Fri
|Heather
|1
|Review: Bonfire Capital Group LLC (Aug '13)
|Mar 2
|eve
|21
|2 Black Males Wanted In Quik Sak Robbery
|Feb 28
|Tony Ducks Corallo
|3
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Feb 26
|DR James
|5
|Get rid of the "diet" confusion once and for all!
|Feb 25
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC