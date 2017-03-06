Fort Worth sending help to fight deadly Panhandle wildfires
Three firefighters and two brush trucks from Fort Worth are heading to the Texas Panhandle, where massive wildfires have killed at least four people and burned more than 400,000 acres of land. The crew from Fort Worth is part of the Texas Instrastate Fire Mutual Aid System deployed by Gov. Greg Abbott.
