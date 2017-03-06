Fort Worth police officer wins back j...

Fort Worth police officer wins back job 6 years after firing

An arbitrator ruled Monday that a Fort Worth police officer who was fired more than six years ago in a scandal over falsified traffic tickets should be reinstated and receive back pay, a figure that could total about $400,000, his attorney said. Officer James L. Dunn was among six officers fired in December 2010, accused of writing false times on tickets to justify earning overtime through a federal grant.

