Fort Worth police officer wins back job 6 years after firing

An arbitrator ruled Monday that a Fort Worth police officer who was fired more than six years ago in a scandal over falsified traffic tickets should be reinstated and receive back pay, a figure that could total about $400,000, his attorney said. Officer James L. Dunn was among six officers fired in December 2010, accused of writing false times on tickets to justify earning overtime through a federal grant.

