Fort Worth police ID vehicle involved in hit-and-run Read Story Monica Hernandez
Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver that seriously injured a Timber Creek High School student over the weekend. 16-year-old Aaron Lancaster was walking home from a play rehearsal when he was hit Sunday at about 8:15 p.m. in the 12100 block of Alta Vista Road.
