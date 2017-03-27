Fort Worth police have person of inte...

Fort Worth police have person of interest in crash that injured student

13 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Aaron Lancaster, a Keller Timber Creek sophomore injured in a March 19 hit-and-run accident, was nominated for an acting award for his role as the Sheriff of Nottingham. Police have identified a person of interest in a hit-and-run collision that hospitalized a far north Fort Worth high school student, who was found that night still clutching his theater script while lying in the street.

