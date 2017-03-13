Fort Worth police arrest 2nd suspect in fatal drive-by shooting
Police arrested a 19-year-old man on Friday in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting that occurred at an apartment complex on Feb. 1. Demond Davis was being held in the Mansfield Jail on Saturday, according to police records. Davis faces a murder charge and his bond has been set at $150,000.
