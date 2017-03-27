Fort Worth Plastic Surgeon Redesigns ...

Fort Worth Plastic Surgeon Redesigns Website for Enhanced Look and Functionality

Jon Kurkjian, MD unveils a completely revamped website highlighted by a new design, improved layout, and several visitor-friendly features / EINPresswire.com / -- FORT WORTH, TX-- - Dr. Jon Kurkjian, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Fort Worth , recently teamed with medical marketing firm Rosemont Media to modernize the overall aesthetic and user experience of his website. Equipped with a responsive design that intuitively adjusts to fit any Internet-compatible device, the remodeled site features a clean layout accented by hues that are representative of the calming, comfortable environment of Dr. Kurkjian's practice.

