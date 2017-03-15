Fort Worth Opera Presents One Year Anniversary Of Noches de Opera With Fiesta Fort Worth
Fort Worth Opera , in partnership with Telemundo, celebrates the first year of its bold new initiative, Noches de pera , with Fiesta Fort Worth, a family-friendly party in Sundance Square Plaza featuring a simulcast of the smash-hit mariachi opera Cruzar la Cara de la Luna for thousands of spectators. For the first time in the history of Fort Worth, an arts organization will feature a broadcast of a live theatrical performance in Bass Performance Hall projected onto a huge, high-definition screen for all North Texans to enjoy in Sundance Square.
