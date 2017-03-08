Fort Worth officials to seek $15M cut in employee healthcare expenses
Not even halfway into its budget year, the Fort Worth City Council has been warned the city may have to reach deep into reserve funds in a few months to cover rising costs of its employee healthcare plans. Brian Dickerson, the city's human resources director, said cost estimates suggest the city could go between $7 million and $22 million over budget, even after officials took " an aggressive stance toward our budget this year."
