Fort Worth officials to seek $15M cut...

Fort Worth officials to seek $15M cut in employee healthcare expenses

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Not even halfway into its budget year, the Fort Worth City Council has been warned the city may have to reach deep into reserve funds in a few months to cover rising costs of its employee healthcare plans. Brian Dickerson, the city's human resources director, said cost estimates suggest the city could go between $7 million and $22 million over budget, even after officials took " an aggressive stance toward our budget this year."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bartholomew Jude Daley - PAVE & SAVE ASPHALT -... 17 hr Azle_Resident 5
News Burglary suspect catches some zzza s in Weather... 17 hr music lover 1
Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion 19 hr Benny Martinez 11
News Texas woman who got prison for voter fraud out ... Mar 4 Jim 1
Dollar General Mar 3 Booty liqr 1
Cory Anderson Mar 3 Heather 1
Review: Bonfire Capital Group LLC (Aug '13) Mar 2 eve 21
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,886 • Total comments across all topics: 279,466,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC