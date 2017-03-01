Fort Worth officer injured after wron...

Fort Worth officer injured after wrong-way driver causes several crashes, police say

11 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

A Fort Worth officer was injured after a wrong-way driver caused several crashes on Interstate 35W near downtown overnight, police said. The officer told investigators about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday that when he swerved to avoid driver, he swerved into another lane and got rear-ended by an SUV on northbound I-35W near the exit for Airport Freeway, KTVT-TV reports .

