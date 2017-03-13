Fort Worth man tied to four slayings ...

Fort Worth man tied to four slayings set to be executed today

When a SWAT team showed up at a Fort Worth motel room, a police negotiator was able to convince a man inside who was wanted for a killing rampage to crack open the door and talk to him "I know I am guilty, and so do you," the suspect, James Bigby, told the officer. After more negotiations, Bigby surrendered and was arrested.

