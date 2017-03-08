Fort Worth man says moldy DQ burger sent him to the ER
Ralph Bryan contends his "Beltbuster" hamburger bought at an east Fort Worth Dairy Queen did a lot more than cure his hunger - it sent him to the hospital. Bryan is suing the DQ Grill and Chill restaurant on Bridge Street after the hamburger he bought in September 2016 was so moldy that he ended up going to an emergency room and had be admitted to the hospital with food poisoning, according to a lawsuit filed in Tarrant County civil court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bartholomew Jude Daley - PAVE & SAVE ASPHALT -...
|4 hr
|Azle_Resident
|5
|Burglary suspect catches some zzza s in Weather...
|5 hr
|music lover
|1
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion
|7 hr
|Benny Martinez
|11
|Texas woman who got prison for voter fraud out ...
|Mar 4
|Jim
|1
|Dollar General
|Mar 3
|Booty liqr
|1
|Cory Anderson
|Mar 3
|Heather
|1
|Review: Bonfire Capital Group LLC (Aug '13)
|Mar 2
|eve
|21
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC