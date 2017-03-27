Fort Worth gearing back up to complet...

Fort Worth gearing back up to complete downtown connector project

Read more: Star-Telegram.com

More than 16 months after putting the brakes on the Hemphill-Lamar street connector, the Fort Worth City Council is ready to restart the project this fall now that funding to complete the work appears to have been found. The Fort Worth City Council is scheduled Tuesday to approve accepting $23 million from Tarrant County for the project, a four-lane street and pedestrian tunnel connecting Lamar Street from Lancaster Avenue on the south end of the downtown, to Hemphill Street at Vickery Boulevard on the near south side.

Fort Worth, TX

