Fort Worth entrepreneur H.W. a Huba Markwardt helped popularize ceiling fans

That ceiling fans are now in almost every home, if not in almost every room, is a credit at least in part to H.W. "Hub" Markwardt of Fort Worth, who died last week at age 81. Mr. Markwardt started a Fort Worth ceiling-fan import business, Encon Industries, in 1977 with just a good idea and a $20,000 letter of credit and walked away in 1995 with $35 million. Mr. Markwardt died Thursday while vacationing with his family in Biloxi, Miss.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.