Flower Mound man guilty of illegally making rifles exported to Mexico

A jury handed down a guilty verdict in the case of a 63-year-old Flower Mound man who was illegally making hundreds of AR-15 and AK rifles and selling them for export to Mexico. Gary Busby was convicted Thursday of one count of conspiracy to manufacture firearms without a license and four counts of structuring transactions to evade reporting requirements, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney's office.

