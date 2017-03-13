Flower Mound man guilty of illegally making rifles exported to Mexico
A jury handed down a guilty verdict in the case of a 63-year-old Flower Mound man who was illegally making hundreds of AR-15 and AK rifles and selling them for export to Mexico. Gary Busby was convicted Thursday of one count of conspiracy to manufacture firearms without a license and four counts of structuring transactions to evade reporting requirements, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney's office.
