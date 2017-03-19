First day of spring may feel more like summer for Dallas-Fort Worth
Monday, which should bring highs in the upper 80s and clear skies, will be the warmest day of the week, according to the National Weather Service. Meteorologists expect strong to severe storms throughout the area as the front makes its way into North Texas by Friday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Retrofest
|Sun
|Magdiel
|1
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Mar 15
|LEEHAA
|288
|Review: Bob Leonard Law Group, PLLC
|Mar 14
|Lisa Carol
|1
|G.E.Forth Worth Locomotive plant lays off
|Mar 14
|Union Member
|1
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|Mar 14
|Anonymous
|29
|accused child sex offender moves to Ft Worth (Mar '11)
|Mar 14
|Who Are You
|53
|Burglary suspect catches some zzza s in Weather...
|Mar 10
|music lover
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC