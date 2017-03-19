First day of spring may feel more lik...

First day of spring may feel more like summer for Dallas-Fort Worth

22 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Monday, which should bring highs in the upper 80s and clear skies, will be the warmest day of the week, according to the National Weather Service. Meteorologists expect strong to severe storms throughout the area as the front makes its way into North Texas by Friday afternoon.

