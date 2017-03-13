Fairmount signs welcome residents a no matter where you are froma
A simple message has become a popular sign in Fort Worth's Fairmount neighborhood: "No matter where you are from, we're glad you're our neighbor." About 150 of the signs - each with the welcoming message in English, Spanish and Arabic - have been sold since one was spotted on a Facebook, Fairmount Neighborhood Association member Betty Spitzberg told WFAA-TV .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Sun
|Cynthia
|287
|Bartholomew Jude Daley - PAVE & SAVE ASPHALT -...
|Sun
|Azle_Resident
|6
|Burglary suspect catches some zzza s in Weather...
|Mar 10
|music lover
|1
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion
|Mar 10
|Benny Martinez
|11
|Texas woman who got prison for voter fraud out ...
|Mar 4
|Jim
|1
|Dollar General
|Mar 3
|Booty liqr
|1
|Cory Anderson
|Mar 3
|Heather
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC