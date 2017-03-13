Fairmount signs welcome residents a n...

Fairmount signs welcome residents a no matter where you are froma

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

A simple message has become a popular sign in Fort Worth's Fairmount neighborhood: "No matter where you are from, we're glad you're our neighbor." About 150 of the signs - each with the welcoming message in English, Spanish and Arabic - have been sold since one was spotted on a Facebook, Fairmount Neighborhood Association member Betty Spitzberg told WFAA-TV .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10) Sun Cynthia 287
Bartholomew Jude Daley - PAVE & SAVE ASPHALT -... Sun Azle_Resident 6
News Burglary suspect catches some zzza s in Weather... Mar 10 music lover 1
Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion Mar 10 Benny Martinez 11
News Texas woman who got prison for voter fraud out ... Mar 4 Jim 1
Dollar General Mar 3 Booty liqr 1
Cory Anderson Mar 3 Heather 1
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,437 • Total comments across all topics: 279,539,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC