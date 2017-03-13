Fairmount signs welcome residents a no matter where you are froma

A simple message has become a popular sign in Fort Worth's Fairmount neighborhood: "No matter where you are from, we're glad you're our neighbor." About 150 of the signs - each with the welcoming message in English, Spanish and Arabic - have been sold since one was spotted on a Facebook, Fairmount Neighborhood Association member Betty Spitzberg told WFAA-TV .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.