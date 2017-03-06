Everman high school students killed in rollover crash near Fort Worth
Two Everman High School students died late Sunday night after the car they were riding in rolled over, according to Everman police. Everman police were called to the 300 block of Roy C. Brooks Drive about 11:45 p.m. Sunday to a one-car rollover crash and found a Ford Mustang with severe damage, according to a news release from Police Chief Craig Spencer.
