Eight-year-old's family pushes for speed bumps after hit & run death Read Story Todd Unger
The Fort Worth man has spent hours going door-to-door asking folks that live near Barron Lane on the eastside of the city to sign a petition in his niece's memory. "We've grieved this week," Lewis said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|5 hr
|Steph
|30
|Kids Obstacle Challenge is Making a Muddy Splas...
|Thu
|KidsObstacleChall...
|1
|Texas 'affluenza' teen's lawyers seek his relea...
|Wed
|JAMESEY
|1
|New satellite helps track wildfires in Texas, O...
|Mar 21
|NewPhartss
|1
|Retrofest
|Mar 19
|Magdiel
|1
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Mar 15
|LEEHAA
|288
|Review: Bob Leonard Law Group, PLLC
|Mar 14
|Lisa Carol
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC