Eight-year-old's family pushes for sp...

Eight-year-old's family pushes for speed bumps after hit & run death Read Story Todd Unger

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

The Fort Worth man has spent hours going door-to-door asking folks that live near Barron Lane on the eastside of the city to sign a petition in his niece's memory. "We've grieved this week," Lewis said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16) 5 hr Steph 30
Kids Obstacle Challenge is Making a Muddy Splas... Thu KidsObstacleChall... 1
News Texas 'affluenza' teen's lawyers seek his relea... Wed JAMESEY 1
News New satellite helps track wildfires in Texas, O... Mar 21 NewPhartss 1
Retrofest Mar 19 Magdiel 1
Poll what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10) Mar 15 LEEHAA 288
Review: Bob Leonard Law Group, PLLC Mar 14 Lisa Carol 1
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Tarrant County was issued at March 24 at 3:54PM CDT

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,816 • Total comments across all topics: 279,789,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC