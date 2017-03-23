Downtowna s hidden theater awaits a restoration angel
But the new owners of the Hollywood Theater , closed 40 years, are not yet ready to say much about plans to lease the space for potential restoration to its 1930s showbiz glory. Another hint of the Hollywood's possible return appeared this week, when the unsigned social media account Urban Fort Worth posted photos of the theater's dusty remnants .
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kids Obstacle Challenge is Making a Muddy Splas...
|Thu
|KidsObstacleChall...
|1
|Texas 'affluenza' teen's lawyers seek his relea...
|Wed
|JAMESEY
|1
|New satellite helps track wildfires in Texas, O...
|Mar 21
|NewPhartss
|1
|Retrofest
|Mar 19
|Magdiel
|1
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Mar 15
|LEEHAA
|288
|Review: Bob Leonard Law Group, PLLC
|Mar 14
|Lisa Carol
|1
|G.E.Forth Worth Locomotive plant lays off
|Mar 14
|Union Member
|1
