Dog About Town: St. Pat's parties and more things to do
A St. Patrick's Day Yappy Hour from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Sloan & Williams Winery in Grapevine will raise money for Canine Companions for Independence. The group will receive 30 percent of sales during the event, which will include appetizers, wine, live music and raffles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bartholomew Jude Daley - PAVE & SAVE ASPHALT -...
|3 hr
|Azle_Resident
|5
|Burglary suspect catches some zzza s in Weather...
|4 hr
|music lover
|1
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion
|6 hr
|Benny Martinez
|11
|Texas woman who got prison for voter fraud out ...
|Mar 4
|Jim
|1
|Dollar General
|Mar 3
|Booty liqr
|1
|Cory Anderson
|Mar 3
|Heather
|1
|Review: Bonfire Capital Group LLC (Aug '13)
|Mar 2
|eve
|21
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC