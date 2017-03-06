DFW's $2.7B Renovation Project Reaches Milestone
The Terminal A renovation has updated a total of 26 passenger gates and two baggage claim areas and has expanded and updated three security checkpoints. ustomers who visit Dallas Fort Worth International Airport will be welcomed with a refreshed travel experience in Terminal A now that all customer-facing renovation work is complete.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas woman who got prison for voter fraud out ...
|Sat
|Jim
|1
|Dollar General
|Fri
|Booty liqr
|1
|Cory Anderson
|Fri
|Heather
|1
|Review: Bonfire Capital Group LLC (Aug '13)
|Mar 2
|eve
|21
|2 Black Males Wanted In Quik Sak Robbery
|Feb 28
|Tony Ducks Corallo
|3
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Feb 26
|DR James
|5
|Get rid of the "diet" confusion once and for all!
|Feb 25
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC