DFW's $2.7B Renovation Project Reache...

DFW's $2.7B Renovation Project Reaches Milestone

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Construction Equipment Guide

The Terminal A renovation has updated a total of 26 passenger gates and two baggage claim areas and has expanded and updated three security checkpoints. ustomers who visit Dallas Fort Worth International Airport will be welcomed with a refreshed travel experience in Terminal A now that all customer-facing renovation work is complete.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas woman who got prison for voter fraud out ... Sat Jim 1
Dollar General Fri Booty liqr 1
Cory Anderson Fri Heather 1
Review: Bonfire Capital Group LLC (Aug '13) Mar 2 eve 21
2 Black Males Wanted In Quik Sak Robbery Feb 28 Tony Ducks Corallo 3
News Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o... Feb 26 DR James 5
Get rid of the "diet" confusion once and for all! Feb 25 CoachJeffTFW 1
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Tarrant County was issued at March 06 at 4:15PM CST

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,839 • Total comments across all topics: 279,357,651

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC