Developer shows plan for 15-story AC Hotel in downtown Fort Worth

A Dallas-based development firm said Thursday it's considering plans to build a 15-story Marriott brand hotel on the parking lot adjacent to the historic Kress Building in downtown Fort Worth. Michele Wheeler, president and chief operating officer at Jackson-Shaw, said the company has the parking lot under contract and is conducting a due diligence review.

