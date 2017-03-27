Democrats and unions are trying to fi...

Democrats and unions are trying to figure out how to win back blue-collar votes

Read more: The Island Packet

Labor leaders came to Capitol Hill on behalf of Rep. Marc Veasey, D-Texas, on Tuesday and they had a clear message for Democrats: in order to take back the Capitol and White House, talk about jobs and don't stop. Veasey along with Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Pa., are co-chairs of the Blue Collar Caucus , a newly formed group aimed at winning back the blue-collar voters who left the Democratic Party in droves during the 2016 election and helped flip blue states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin in favor of President Donald Trump.

