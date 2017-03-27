Deaths related to child abuse and neg...

Deaths related to child abuse and neglect in Tarrant County up to 24 in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Executive Director Paul Gravley, Fort Worth Councilwoman Ann Zadeh and Miss Fort Worth Adaline Bebo were among those releasing butterflies to symbolize the transformation of families fighting to overcome child abuse at The Parenting Center on Wednesday. This is a Child Abuse Prevention Month awareness event, and The Parenting Center also broke ground for a new accessible playground.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Haltom City is seeing the high cost of pinching... (Jul '07) Mar 26 Non of your busin... 4
Charles Taze Russell - 33rd Degree Freemason fo... (May '12) Mar 26 KillahBanshee 7
gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16) Mar 24 Steph 30
Kids Obstacle Challenge is Making a Muddy Splas... Mar 23 KidsObstacleChall... 1
News Texas 'affluenza' teen's lawyers seek his relea... Mar 22 JAMESEY 1
News New satellite helps track wildfires in Texas, O... Mar 21 NewPhartss 1
Retrofest Mar 19 Magdiel 1
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,136 • Total comments across all topics: 279,925,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC