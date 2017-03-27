Deaths related to child abuse and neglect in Tarrant County up to 24 in 2016
Executive Director Paul Gravley, Fort Worth Councilwoman Ann Zadeh and Miss Fort Worth Adaline Bebo were among those releasing butterflies to symbolize the transformation of families fighting to overcome child abuse at The Parenting Center on Wednesday. This is a Child Abuse Prevention Month awareness event, and The Parenting Center also broke ground for a new accessible playground.
